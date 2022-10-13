Left Menu

BHEL inks pact with CIL, NLCIL to set up coal gasification based plants

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:32 IST
BHEL on Thursday entered into an agreement with Coal India Limited and NLC India Limited for setting up coal gasification based plants in the country.

The agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi, and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, a BHEL press release said.

BHEL and CIL (Coal India Ltd) will jointly set up coal gasification based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL will establish a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said.

The agreement is being looked upon as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

