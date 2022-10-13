UK finance minister Kwarteng expected back in London on Friday - report
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to return to London on Friday following a meeting in Washington of the International Monetary Fund, a reporter at the Daily Mirror said on Thursday.
British media has reported the government is considering changing parts of Kwarteng's mini-budget that has sparked financial market turmoil.
