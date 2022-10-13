Left Menu

Anand Rathi Wealth PAT rises 41 pc to Rs 43 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:47 IST
Anand Rathi Wealth PAT rises 41 pc to Rs 43 crore in July-September
  • Country:
  • India

Non-bank wealth solutions company Anand Rathi Wealth on Thursday reported a 41 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 43 crore for three months ended September 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 30.4 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, said in a statement.

Total revenue rose by 33 per cent to Rs 138.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 103.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer of Anand Rathi Wealth, said the company's quarterly performance was backed by strong growth in asset under management of 16 per cent year-on-year at Rs 35,842 crore.

''Another area where we witnessed strong momentum was the addition in number of client families. We added almost 1,250 client families in last one year. Our total client families as on September 30, 2022 stood at 7,928,'' he added.

Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive officer, said that the board of director has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and sale of financial products.

The company commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is an AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) registered mutual fund distributor. It has evolved into providing well researched solutions to its clients through a mix of wealth solutions, financial product distribution and technology solutions.

In addition to the private wealth vertical, the company has two new age technology led business verticals -- Digital Wealth and Omni Financial Advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022