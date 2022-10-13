Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 8 crore seized at Mumbai airport in two days, seven held

The Customs department has seized 15 kg of gold worth Rs 7.87 crore and arrested seven passengers at the Mumbai Airport in four cases, an official said on Thursday.Those arrested included two Sudanese nationals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:21 IST
The Customs department has seized 15 kg of gold worth Rs 7.87 crore and arrested seven passengers at the Mumbai Airport in four cases, an official said on Thursday.

Those arrested included two Sudanese nationals. The operations were conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first case, 9.89 kg of gold, valued at Rs 5.20 crore, was seized from an Indian national who had arrived from Dubai.

The contraband had been handed over to him by two Sudanese nationals at the Dubai Airport, the official said, adding that it was concealed in a specially designed chest belt.

All the three accused were arrested.

In another two instances gold dust was found concealed in undergarments, and in a third case it was concealed on body, the official said.

Four passengers were arrested in these cases.

In another action, Customs seized 95,000 Dirhams worth Rs 22 lakh from two passengers who were about to board a Mumbai to Dubai flight. The currency was found concealed in cavities inside biscuit packets, the official said.

