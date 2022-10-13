UK's Kwarteng says 'let's see', when asked if markets are up due to tax U-turn hopes
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said "let's see", when asked in an interview if financial markets had improved on Thursday because of expectations of a U-turn on his plans to scrap an increase in corporation tax, the Telegraph reported.
Responding to a question about how markets "have improved today because they think you're about to do a U-turn on corporation tax", Kwarteng said: "Let's see", the newspaper said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Kwarteng
- Telegraph
- British
Advertisement