Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:51 IST
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle. Monday's unmanned, 90-second test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

