Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 8.4 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:24 IST
Gold worth Rs 8.4 crore seized from passenger at Mumbai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold bars worth Rs 8.40 crore were seized from an Indian passenger who had arrived from Addis Ababa at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Airport Customs apprehended the man who had arrived by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, they said.

Search found that he had concealed gold bars of foreign origin, weighing about 16 kg, in a specially designed waist band.

Further investigation is on, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022