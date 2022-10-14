Left Menu

Meta's top product design executive announces departure

Updated: 14-10-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 05:30 IST
Meta Platforms' top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company.

Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products before they were built but was dissolved earlier this year. In her post, she said she was "sad" about the reorganization.

She also said she had not yet decided on a plan for what she would do next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

