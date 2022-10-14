UK's Kwarteng cuts short Washington trip, returns to London, sources say

Left Menu

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is cutting short his trip to Washington for this week's global finance minister meetings and returning to London to continue work on his government's medium-term fiscal plan, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Kwarteng confirmed to reporters that he was flying back to London early without providing further details. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is cutting short his trip to Washington for this week's global finance minister meetings and returning to London to continue work on his government's medium-term fiscal plan, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kwarteng confirmed to reporters that he was flying back to London early without providing further details. His early departure followed UK press reports earlier on Thursday that British Prime Minister Liz Truss was considering reversing more of her government's controversial "mini-budget", a plan that has roiled the country's financial markets, prompting the Bank of England to intervene to shore them up.

Kwarteng is due to announce his medium-term budget plans on Oct. 31, alongside independent fiscal forecasts. Kwarteng had a "successful" two days at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meetings here, the sources said. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

