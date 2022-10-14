UK's Kwarteng cuts short Washington trip, returns to London, sources say
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is cutting short his trip to Washington for this week's global finance minister meetings and returning to London to continue work on his government's medium-term fiscal plan, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Kwarteng confirmed to reporters that he was flying back to London early without providing further details. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is cutting short his trip to Washington for this week's global finance minister meetings and returning to London to continue work on his government's medium-term fiscal plan, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Kwarteng confirmed to reporters that he was flying back to London early without providing further details. His early departure followed UK press reports earlier on Thursday that British Prime Minister Liz Truss was considering reversing more of her government's controversial "mini-budget", a plan that has roiled the country's financial markets, prompting the Bank of England to intervene to shore them up.
Kwarteng is due to announce his medium-term budget plans on Oct. 31, alongside independent fiscal forecasts. Kwarteng had a "successful" two days at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meetings here, the sources said. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We strive for a relationship with China but...", EAM Jaishankar in Washington DC
British leader Liz Truss defends economic plan, says she'll make “difficult decisions” in comments on market turmoil, reports AP.
Sandeep Marwah honoured with Regal British Award in London
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -report