Left Menu

UK PM Truss determined to deliver growth plans - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:55 IST
UK PM Truss determined to deliver growth plans - minister
Greg Hands Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng are "determined and resolute" to deliver their economic plans that have caused turmoil in the markets, junior trade minister Greg Hands said on Friday.

Asked about whether there would be a U-turn on the tax package, Hands said Britain would have to wait until Oct. 31 to hear the medium term budget plan from Kwarteng who on Thursday cut short a trip to Washington.

"I saw the prime Minister yesterday. The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to deliver on the growth plan," he told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022