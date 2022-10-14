Left Menu

UK's Revolution Beauty top bosses to step down

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 12:07 IST
UK's Revolution Beauty top bosses to step down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British makeup company Revolution Beauty Group said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto have agreed to step away from the day-to-day management to allow them to support an independent probe.

The decision to step away was not a result of any matter arising from the investigation, which was ordered by the company's auditor on accounting concerns risen during the course of the full-year audit, Revolution Beauty said.

Also Read: Six Leading British Universities to Collaborate with JGU for Overseas Education

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022