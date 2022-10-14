Centre got Rs 360 crore dividends from 5 state-owned firms

Left Menu

The central government has received a total of Rs 360 crore on a cumulative basis as dividends from five state-owned companies, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Friday.

14-10-2022
The central government has received a total of Rs 360 crore on a cumulative basis as dividends from five state-owned companies, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Friday. Those companies are Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Balmer Lawrie Investments, Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), and Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES).

They paid Rs 185 crore, Rs 29 crore, Rs 40 crore, Rs 45 crore, and Rs 61 crore, respectively, the DIPAM said. A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their owners from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

