Left Menu

Pernod Ricard South Asia, India MD Thibault Cuny steps down due to health reasons

Global wines and spirits major Pernod Ricard on Friday said its South Asia and India Managing Director Thibault Cuny has stepped down due to health reasons.Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat will hold charge of Pernod Ricard South Asia, including India, in the interim, the company said in a statement.Cuny has been dealing with health concerns over the past couple of years and his decision to take a break from his professional duties is based on medical advice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:05 IST
Pernod Ricard South Asia, India MD Thibault Cuny steps down due to health reasons
  • Country:
  • India

Global wines and spirits major Pernod Ricard on Friday said its South Asia and India Managing Director Thibault Cuny has stepped down due to health reasons.

Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat will hold charge of Pernod Ricard South Asia, including India, in the interim, the company said in a statement.

''Cuny has been dealing with health concerns over the past couple of years and his decision to take a break from his professional duties is based on medical advice. He will continue to be employed at Pernod Ricard,'' it added.

Guettat said Cuny has been steering the company through one of its most significant transformation journeys over the last four years.

''Despite turbulent times during the pandemic, and challenges owing to his health condition, Pernod Ricard India has witnessed robust growth and steady progress in many critical areas,'' he said while wishing speedy recovery and ''strength as he continues his medical treatment''.

Cuny had taken over as the MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia in 2019 after serving Pernod Ricard Brazil as President and CEO. He has been with the group in various leadership roles for almost two decades, the statement said. PTI RKL DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022