En+ says Rusal remains in full compliance with U.S. OFAC requirements

Christopher Burnham, chairman of En+, which owns a stake at aluminium producer Rusal , said on Friday that it and Rusal remain in full compliance with requirements of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"We are committed to fulfilling our contracts in the USA and worldwide," he said in a statement.

Media reports that Washington is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminium are "irresponsible market speculation," he added.

