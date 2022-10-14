China stocks surge on Wall St rebound, PBOC support vow

China stocks clocked their biggest gains in five-and-a-half months on Friday, after a dramatic rebound on Wall Street overnight and China's central bank chief promised stronger support for the real economy.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index finished up 2.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.8%. Both indexes logged their biggest daily rise since April 29. ** The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both ended 1.2% higher.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index edged up nearly 1%, while the Hang Seng Index's 6.5% slump was its steepest weekly drop in three months. ** Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, although gains could quickly unwind as investors grapple with the reality that surging U.S. inflation will likely lead to higher interest rates for longer, hastening a global recession.

** China's central bank will put emphasis on supporting infrastructure construction and quicken the pace to deliver home projects, Governor Yi Gang said. ** "Sentiment has recovered marginally from YTD (year-to-date) lows after Golden Week. However, we believe the market is likely to stay volatile given the escalation of U.S. export restrictions against China and Omicron resurgence," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Data showed China's consumer prices in September rose at the fastest pace since April 2020, in line with forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ** Nomura analysts expect China will not introduce major easing of the zero-COVID strategy or other significant policy changes between now and March 2023, until the leadership reshuffle is over after National People's Congress next year.

** Healthcare stocks soared 7.6% to lead gains. Beigene Ltd advanced nearly 8% after a 14.5% jump in the previous session on positive data from a late-stage study of a blood cancer drug. ** "It's highly likely the healthcare sector has bottomed out," said analysts at China Asset Management. "We see long-term investing opportunities considering the sector's low valuation and marginally improved fundamentals."

** Information technology, food & beverage , non-ferrous metal and new energy shares rose more than 2% each. ** Chinese authorities have repeatedly endorsed the dynamic zero COVID-19 policy ahead of a Communist Party Congress, dousing some hopes of an easing.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 1.6%, and mainland property developers traded in the city advanced 2.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)