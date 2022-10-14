Left Menu

5, including 3 cops, injured as vehicles in UP Dy CM's convoy collide with each other

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:03 IST
5, including 3 cops, injured as vehicles in UP Dy CM's convoy collide with each other
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three policemen, a doctor and a health worker were injured after two vehicles including an ambulance, which were a part of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's convoy, collided with each other in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

The incident took place at Nankari village under the Dehat Kotwali police station in the morning when Pathak was on his way to Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Three police personnel -- sub-inspector Pramod Mishra, head constable Inder Dev Singh and Rajveer Singh -- besides Arshad Jamal, a medical practitioner, and a health worker sustained injuries in the incident.

Shashank Trivedi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maholi, and Sitapur's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Madhu Gairola went to the district hospital, where the injured persons are admitted.

Trivedi said the two vehicles in Pathak's convoy collided with each other while trying to save a cyclist. He said the condition of the injured persons is stable and they are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022