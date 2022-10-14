Financial markets may be too optimistic on outlook, Lagarde warns

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:45 IST
Christine Lagarde Image Credit: IANS
Financial markets may be pricing in an overtly optimistic economic outlook, leaving the sector vulnerable to an abrupt correction, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"This makes valuations vulnerable to a range of possible negative surprises, whether from growth, inflation, monetary policy or corporate profitability," Lagarde told the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.

She warned that the potential for a property market price correction has increased while low liquidity buffers at open-ended investment funds implied that they could amplify a market corrections via forced selling.

