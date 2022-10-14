Wells Fargo profit falls on rising loan loss reserves
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:19 IST
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown.
The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported a profit of $3.53 billion, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement