Left Menu

Working on second phase of single window approval system for existing businesses: DPIIT Secy

You can get your approvals to start a business, if you are making a new investment...For phase-II, we have started working and it is for existing businesses.For them, it will become a single window.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:33 IST
Working on second phase of single window approval system for existing businesses: DPIIT Secy
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry is working on the second phase of the single window system for giving all approvals to existing businesses, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that the department is targeting to roll out this system by December 2023.

''Right now, the single window is positioned for new investments. You can get your approvals to start a business, if you are making a new investment...For phase-II, we have started working and it is for existing businesses.

''For them, it will become a single window. All your returns will be on the single window...We had an inter-ministerial consultation (on this). By and large, everybody is on board....This will make life of existing business simple,'' he said.

Jain was speaking at a CII's national conference on MNCs.

The secretary also said that the government is working on further improvement in ease of doing business.

Earlier, India was ranked low in the parameter of starting a business, he said, adding, the international average for starting a business is 15 days and in India, it was 22 days.

In New Zealand, it is just one day and after taking steps by the government here, ''now it is possible to start a business in India in one day,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022