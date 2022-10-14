Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends

Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business. The bank reported a profit of $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.49 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the estimates.

