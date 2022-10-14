Left Menu

Shree Cement Q2 net profit falls 67.5 pc to Rs 183.24 crore

Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, impacted by higher power and fuel cost.The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 563.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its long-serving Chairman Benu Gopal Bangur has stepped down from the post due to his advanced age and will now become Chairman Emeritus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:17 IST
Shree Cement Q2 net profit falls 67.5 pc to Rs 183.24 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, impacted by higher power and fuel cost.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 563.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its long-serving Chairman Benu Gopal Bangur has stepped down from the post due to his ''advanced age'' and will now become Chairman Emeritus. Gross revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,081.75 crore against Rs 4,219.8 crore in the year-ago period, Shree Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,956.9 crore compared to Rs 2,798.3 crore with power and fuel cost at Rs 1,377.79 crore, up from Rs 726.75 crore a year ago, the company said.

In a separate filing, Shree Cement said its board has accepted the resignation of its long-serving Chairman Benu Gopal Bangur due to his ''advanced age'' and will now become Chairman Emeritus with effect from October 15, 2022. The company further said its board has also approved the elevation of Managing Director Hari Mohan Bangur as its chairman, effective October 15, 2022, for the remaining period of his current tenure up to March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Further, Joint Managing Director Prashant Bangur will be redesignated as Vice Chairman from October 14, 2022, for the remaining period of his current tenure up to March 31, 2027.

Shree Cement said its board has also approved the appointment of Neeraj Akhoury as its Managing Director with effect from October 14, 2022, for a five-year term, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022