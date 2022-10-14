Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of ballistic missile
Indias nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM in the Bay of Bengal with a very high accuracy, the defence ministry said.It said all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, seen as a major milestone to further boost Indias strategic strike capabilities.INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile SLBM on October 14.
- Country:
- India
India's nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a ''very high accuracy'', the defence ministry said.
It said all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, seen as a major milestone to further boost India's strategic strike capabilities.
''INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on October 14. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy,'' the ministry said in a statement. It said ''all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated''.
India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project that was reportedly followed by another boat, INS Arighat.
In a statement, the defence ministry said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.
It said a ''robust, survivable and assured retaliatory'' capability is in sync with the country's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment.
''The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability,'' the defence ministry said. ''A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment,'' it said.
India has been a leading voice in pitching for universal nuclear disarmament aimed at complete elimination of atomic weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bay
- SLBM
- INS Arihant
- defence ministry
- SSBN
- Bay of Bengal
- Bengal
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Ukrainian Defence Ministry says its troops have liberated village of Drobysheve, near key Russian-occupied town of Lyman
Russian defence ministry maps suggest rapid pullbacks in Ukraine
India's indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully fires Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile
Ukraine's defence ministry vows revenge for Russian missile strikes
Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine