EU will not take decision on Iran sanctions linked to drones on Monday
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:42 IST
European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday will not take any decisions on additional Iran sanctions linked to a transfer of drones from Tehran to Moscow, a senior EU official said on Friday.
The 27-nation bloc is still trying to find independent evidence for the use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine, the official added.
