Left Menu

Jio pips Vi to top 4G upload speed chart, maintains lead in download speed in Sep: Trai data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:49 IST
Jio pips Vi to top 4G upload speed chart, maintains lead in download speed in Sep: Trai data
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom major Jio topped the 4G network speed chart in terms of average download and upload for the first time in about six years of its commercial operation, according to data published by sector regulator Trai.

While Jio's 4G upload speed marginally improved to 6.4 megabit per second, the speed on Vodafone Idea (Vi) network dropped to 5.9 mbps in September from 6.7 mbps in August.

Vi was leading the chart for the last several quarters in the uploading speed segment.

The average speed is computed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Airtel and BSNL networks registered a 3.4 mbps upload speed in September.

Jio continued to maintain its leadership in the 4G download chart.

In September, the telecom major recorded an average download speed of 19.1 mbps. It was followed by Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 14 mbps, followed by Vi at 12.7 mbps and BSNL at 5 mbps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022