Nagaland launches universal health insurance scheme

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday launched a universal health insurance scheme for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) will be implemented in convergence with the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre, state minister Neiba Kronu told a press conference.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma was present virtually at the programme in which the scheme was unveiled.

The aim of the scheme is to alleviate financial hardships due to hospitalisation expenses and prevent inaccessibility to healthcare on account of inability to afford it, Kronu said. The scheme has been categorised into CMHIS Employees and Pensioners (EP), and CMHIS (General).

State government employees, pensioners, MLAs, ex-MLAs, and staff of state PSUs and other autonomous organisations who are eligible for monthly medical allowance or reimbursement along with their dependent family members will be part of the first category. The sum insured for this category is Rs 20 lakh per family per annum on a floater basis.

For government employees, any additional expenses beyond the sum insured shall be reimbursed on a case-to-case basis on the recommendation of the State Medical Board, officials said.

CMHIS (General) category will comprise all indigenous and permanent residents of the state who are not beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat or any other public-funded insurance scheme. The sum insured for this category will be Rs 5 lakh per family per annum on a floater basis, similar to Ayushman Bharat, officials said.

CMHIS (General) beneficiaries will be entitled to more than 1,950 medical and surgical packages. CMHIS (EP) beneficiaries will be entitled to benefits similar to that for central government employees under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

CMHIS (General) beneficiaries can avail treatment from hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat across India, and CMHIS (EP) beneficiaries from hospitals empanelled under the CGHS, Kronu said.

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd is the insurance partner and the government will spend Rs 69 crore as premium for the first year of the scheme, he said.

''The scheme is a state-specific welfare scheme for our people to have an assurance of better access to healthcare services than they had ever before,'' said the chief minister while launching the scheme.

''It is a known fact that many families are driven to poverty or suffer extreme hardship after spending money on medical treatment,'' he said, expressing hope that the scheme will prevent such hardships.

Rio said that it is also an opportunity for the private hospitals in the state to treat patients and get assured payments. ''This is the first time that they are getting an opportunity to get empanelled and treat patients not only from the general population but also from among government servants who are as of now going for treatment outside the state,'' he said. ''All government hospitals in the state will also be empanelled to provide in-patient treatment under the scheme, and the revenue earned from the scheme can be used by the hospitals for improving the delivery of health services in their respective facilities,'' he added. The chief minister also released the policy document of the scheme, launched the state beneficiary portal, and kicked off the enrolment drive.

Rio also distributed some CHMIS cards, and also distributed empanelment certificates to two government hospitals and three private hospitals.

Health Minister Pangnyu Phom, senior officers and representatives of NGOs were present at the programme.

