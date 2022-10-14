Left Menu

Vistara to start Pune-Singapore flights from Dec 2

The airline will operate its state-of-the-art A321 neo aircraft with a three-class configuration on the route, according to a release.Currently, Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, flies to 11 destinations.

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start services between Pune and Singapore from December 2.

The airline will also commence daily services between Mumbai and Kathmandu from November 15.

There will be 4x weekly flights between Pune and Singapore, starting December 2, 2022. The airline will operate its state-of-the-art A321 neo aircraft with a three-class configuration on the route, according to a release.

Currently, Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, flies to 11 destinations. It has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 A320s, 5 A321 neos, 5 Boeing 737-800 NGs and 2 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

''We are very excited to be able to launch the long-awaited connection between Pune and Singapore. Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers,'' Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

