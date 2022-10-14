SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Truss, in power for only 37 days, is re-examining the package of unfunded tax cuts that sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations: MAJOR PLAYERS

* Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after rushing back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington. "It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline," Kwarteng said in his resignation letter.

* Truss sacrifices close friend and ally Kwarteng - Britain's first Black finance minister - in attempt to save her premiership and avert more market turmoil. * Truss said Kwarteng had "put the national interest first" by resigning.

* Former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Britain's new finance minister. * "I'm afraid we (the Conservative Party) have thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation as a party of fiscal discipline and competence in government," said former Conservative finance minister Philip Hammond.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS? * The Bank of England has been forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement last month. * The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives. MARKET REACTION

* British government bonds rallied on Friday after reports emerged that Kwarteng would be fired. * UK gilts extended their rally, sending yields down by over a quarter of a percentage point on the day, while sterling pared losses against the dollar.

* The FTSE 100 rose by more than 1%, led by gains in financial and consumer-focused stocks. * "This marks the first time in decades – since at least the 90s – that the financial markets have forced the government of a big developed economy with its own central bank to capitulate on core fiscal ambitions," said Rishna Guha and Peter Williams, analysts at Evercore ISI.

* Some investors suspect the BoE will have to continue buying government bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's scheduled end of emergency interventions. The BoE kept the ceiling for its final two buy-backs of index-linked and conventional gilts at 5 billion pounds ($5.62 billion) each. (Compiled by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans)

