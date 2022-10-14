Britain to keep increase in corporation tax, PM Truss says
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will retain plans to increase corporation tax, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.
"It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting," Truss told a news conference. "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement