Left Menu

Road Min asks states to look into rule violations by manufacturers, dealers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:13 IST
Road Min asks states to look into rule violations by manufacturers, dealers
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked states to look into violations of Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) by manufacturers and dealers selling low-speed electric two-wheelers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in an advisory to states said that these manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models, which are plying with a top speed of 40-55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification as per norms.

''These vehicles are tampering with verification undertaken by the testing agency,'' the advisory said.

The advisory said two-wheeled-battery-operated vehicle shall not be deemed to be a motor vehicle -- if it is equipped with an electric motor having thirty-minute power of less than 0.25 KW, maximum speed is less than 25 km/hr and the weight of the vehicle without a battery is not more than 60 kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022