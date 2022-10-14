Road Min asks states to look into rule violations by manufacturers, dealers

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked states to look into violations of Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) by manufacturers and dealers selling low-speed electric two-wheelers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in an advisory to states said that these manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models, which are plying with a top speed of 40-55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification as per norms.

''These vehicles are tampering with verification undertaken by the testing agency,'' the advisory said.

The advisory said two-wheeled-battery-operated vehicle shall not be deemed to be a motor vehicle -- if it is equipped with an electric motor having thirty-minute power of less than 0.25 KW, maximum speed is less than 25 km/hr and the weight of the vehicle without a battery is not more than 60 kg.

