US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co reported a slide in net income as choppy markets hurt investment banking activity and set aside more funds to cover loan defaults. JPMorgan, however, beat market expectations for profit and along with UnitedHealth Group Inc, which raised its annual profit forecast, limited declines on the blue-chip Dow . The investment bank was up 2.4% and UnitedHealth 1.5%.

Analysts now expect third-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 3.6% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data. "Earnings are going to be interesting as this is another opportunity to see how companies are navigating through all of the macro headwinds that we've been dealing with," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.

Market participants are closely tracking the earnings season for any impact on corporate profits from higher prices and the Fed's aggressive rate hikes. The University of Michigan's preliminary October reading of one-year inflation expectations rose to 5.1% from 4.7% in September, while the five-year inflation outlook increased to 2.9% from 2.7% last month.

At 12:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 320.10 points, or 1.07%, at 29,718.62, the S&P 500 was down 71.73 points, or 1.95%, at 3,598.18, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 266.16 points, or 2.50%, at 10,382.99. Meanwhile, the market saw a short-lived bounced on easing tensions around the war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the "partial mobilization" announced last month would be over within two weeks.

At the end of a week that saw high inflation readings cementing the bets in favor of a 75 basis points hike in Fed fund rates in November, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were set for weekly declines, while the Dow tracked a small gain. Kroger Co dropped 4.97% after the supermarket chain said it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a $24.6 billion deal.

Tesla Inc slumped 6.1% following media reports that the electric vehicle maker has put on hold plans to launch battery cell production at its plant outside Berlin due to technical issues. Investors also tracked UK politics after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.55-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 118 new lows.

