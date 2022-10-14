SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

British Prime Minister

Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package

in a desperate bid to save her premiership and avert more market turmoil.

After a Sept. 23 package of unfunded tax cuts hit sterling, sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene, Truss said

she accepted she had gone "further and faster" during her 37 days in power than markets had expected. But the pound and British government bonds fell, with economists and investors saying her reversal of 20 billion pounds ($22 billion) of tax cuts was unlikely to calm febrile markets.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations: MAJOR PLAYERS

* Kwarteng, Britain's first Black finance minister, said he had resigned at the request of Truss, a close friend and ally, after rushing back to London from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington. * Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%.

"We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline," she said. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* "It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline," Kwarteng said in his resignation letter. Truss said Kwarteng had "put the national interest first" by resigning. * To replace him, she appointed former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, who had backed her rival Rishi Sunak in this summer's race to become Conservative Party leader. He is the fourth finance minister in as many months in Britain, where millions are facing a cost of living crisis.

* Hunt will set out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, the Treasury said. * "I'm afraid we (the Conservative Party) have thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation as a party of fiscal discipline and competence in government," said former Conservative finance minister Philip Hammond.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS? * The Bank of England has been forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement last month. * The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives. MARKET REACTION

* After having fallen sharply in early trading, gilt yields rose, underperforming peers, as Truss's partial policy reversal failed to convince investors. * The 10-year gilt yield, having fallen as low as 3.899% in early trade, was on track to close at 4.33%, up 13 basis points on the day - a huge intraday swing.

* Thirty-year gilt yields were up 25 basis points on the day at 4.79%, having fallen as low as 4.244% in early trade. It was a similar story for the 20-year gilt . * Sterling fell against the dollar.

* "This marks the first time in decades – since at least the 90s – that the financial markets have forced the government of a big developed economy with its own central bank to capitulate on core fiscal ambitions," said Krishna Guha and Peter Williams, analysts at Evercore ISI. * Some investors suspect the BoE will have to continue buying government bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's scheduled end of emergency interventions.

* The BoE bought 1.3207 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) of long-dated government bonds at its final reverse auction, taking total purchases of conventional and index-linked gilts since Sept. 28 to 19.3 billion pounds. (Compiled by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans; Editing by Paul Simao)

