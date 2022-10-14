Left Menu

UK corporation tax to rise to 25% as PM Truss U-turns

Aimed at driving growth, the 45 billion pound ($50 billion) tax-cutting programme instead battered the pound, forcing the Bank of England to intervene to stabilise markets, and caused political backlash, which has now cost Kwarteng his job. Speaking at a news conference, Truss said she had decided to keep the rise, a move which would boost the public finances by 18 billion pounds ($20 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:42 IST
UK corporation tax to rise to 25% as PM Truss U-turns

Britain's corporation tax will rise to 25% from April next year, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday just hours after sacking her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, U-turning on a promise not to go ahead with the hike.

In a Sept. 23 "mini-budget", Kwarteng had said corporation tax would be frozen at 19%, scrapping the rise planned by his predecessor, alongside a raft of other unfunded tax cuts which have since roiled financial markets. Aimed at driving growth, the 45 billion pound ($50 billion) tax-cutting programme instead battered the pound, forcing the Bank of England to intervene to stabilise markets, and caused political backlash, which has now cost Kwarteng his job.

Speaking at a news conference, Truss said she had decided to keep the rise, a move which would boost the public finances by 18 billion pounds ($20 billion). "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline," she told a news conference.

British companies had not been vocal in their support of the corporation tax freeze. Many say political and economic stability matters more to their ability to make decisions and do business than how much tax they pay. The government said in a statement that smaller and less profitable businesses would not pay the full 25% rate, and companies with less than 50,000 pounds of profit would continue to pay corporation tax at 19%.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said that the corporation tax freeze was not something the organisation had requested. "It wasn't on the list at all," Ussher said.

She said that recent political upheaval plus the surge in inflation was weighing on the investment plans of the mid-sized firms that make up the bulk of the IoD's membership. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax, another part of his mini-budget, had already been reversed earlier in October. ($1 = 0.8894 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022