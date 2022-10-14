Left Menu

India's exports in April-September 2022 estimated to be $382.31 billion, showing 21 pc growth

India's overall exports in April-September 2022 are estimated to be $382.31 billion, exhibiting a 21.03 per cent growth over the same period last year. Overall imports in September 2022 are estimated to be $76.26 billion, showing a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over the same period the previous year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's overall exports in April-September 2022 are estimated to be $382.31 billion, exhibiting a 21.03 per cent growth over the same period last year. Overall imports in September 2022 are estimated to be $76.26 billion, showing a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over the same period the previous year. India's merchandise exports rose by 4.82 per cent to $35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widened to $25.71 billion, the data released by the commerce ministry showed on Friday.

Imports during the month too grew 8.66 per cent to $61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 stood at $22.47 billion. India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-September 2022 are estimated to be $382.31 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 21.03 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-September 2022 are estimated to be $469.47 billion, registering a positive growth of 37.77 per cent over the same period last year.

The merchandise trade deficit in September 2022 was estimated at $25.71 billion as against $22.47 billion in September 2021, which is an increase of 14.42 per cent whereas the merchandise trade deficit for April-September 2022 was estimated at $148.46 billion as against $76.25 billion in April-September 2021, which is an increase of 94.69 per cent. The services trade balance in September 2022 is estimated at $10.56 billion, an increase of 16.94 per cent, whereas during April-September 2022, the services trade balance is estimated at $61.30 billion as against $51.39 billion in April-September 2021, which is increase of 19.30 per cent. (ANI)

