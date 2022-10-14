Left Menu

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday

Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a three-day strike on Monday after talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Friday. A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:20 IST
Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a three-day strike on Monday after talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Friday. A one-day strike earlier this month saw Eurowings operate at half capacity, affecting around 30,000 passengers.

The union wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods. A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022