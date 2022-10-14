Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday
Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a three-day strike on Monday after talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Friday. A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.
The union wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods. A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.
