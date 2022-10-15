Left Menu

Turkey coal mine blast death toll rises to 22 - health minister

Updated: 15-10-2022 02:45 IST
The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 22, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, adding that 17 people were receiving treatment.

It was not clear how many were still trapped due to the explosion, which occurred on Friday as 110 people were working in the mine.

