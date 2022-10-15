Turkey coal mine blast death toll rises to 22 - health minister

The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 22, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, adding that 17 people were receiving treatment.

It was not clear how many were still trapped due to the explosion, which occurred on Friday as 110 people were working in the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)