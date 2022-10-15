Turkey coal mine blast death toll rises to 22 - health minister
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 02:45 IST
The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 22, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, adding that 17 people were receiving treatment.
It was not clear how many were still trapped due to the explosion, which occurred on Friday as 110 people were working in the mine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Health
- Fahrettin Koca
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Child porn on Twitter: DCW seeks CBI chief's intervention
Pakistan government's Twitter account withheld in India, again
Pakistan government's Twitter account withheld in India, again
Twitter experimenting with vertically scrolling video
BRIEF-Twiter Says The Option To Edit Tweet Is Now Available For Twitter Blue Members In Canada, Australia, And New Zealand - Tweet