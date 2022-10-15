DefExpo 2022: Crown Group Defence to Showcase their Pan-India MRO Capabilities for Indian Defence Forces

Preferred Partner of Choice for Global OEMs for setting up MRO base in India leveraging Crown Group's Defence capabilities and facilities New Delhi (India), October 15: Crown Group Defence, India's leading defence MRO major supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative will showcase its indigenously developed technology innovations in maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for Navy, Air Force, Land Forces and Coast Guard at the 12th DefExpo from October 18-22 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. "Keeping with the theme of DefExpo 2022 'Path to Pride' powering 'Make in India, Make for the World' resolve of the Govt. and the nation at large, Crown Group's focus is on indigenization of MRO & manufacturing through both tie up with international OEMs and innovative activities in collaboration with various leading incubation centres in the country." Said Vice Adm Paras Nath (Retd) AVSM, VSM, Group President, Crown Group Defence. Crown Group Defence has set up six world-class facilities & workshops pan India for taking on specialised MRO & manufacturing activities based on customer requirements. With one of the largest facilities in Karwar, which is Asia's biggest Defence Naval Base, to undertake mechanical and electro-mechanical repairs primarily for the Indian Navy; Crown Group has set up two facilities catering to Defence Aerospace MRO and Avionics repairs, including an NABL accredited calibration laboratory in Goa; an electronics facility in Mumbai where they are doing repairs of complex weapon equipment, PCBs and electronic modules; in addition to two ship repair workshops in Chennai and Vizag. Talking about the importance of home-grown MRO capabilities for the Indian Defence Sector, Adm Paras Nath said "As a nation with multiple security challenges and huge defence assets, indigenization and innovation is a paramount national and strategic necessity which can provide timely service to the Indian Defence forces and at much lower costs. The current environment and threat perception necessitates that our industry gears up to meet the Defence requirements for the nation." The group companies of Crown Group Defence 'Dynatron Services Private Limited' (Dynatron) and 'OSK India Private Limited' (OIPL) for Marine Engineering will showcase their capabilities for manufacturing of complex electronic PCBs for weapon modules, integration of weapon systems, maintenance & repair activities being undertaken and their expansion plans for the marine division at the DefExpo 2022. Crown Aerospace division companies, 'Aviatech Enterprises Private limited' (Aviatech) and 'Zealtek Enterprises Private Limited' (Zealtek) will showcase the MRO capabilities for aircraft and aggregates including for Automatic Test Equipment (ATEs), simulators and avionics equipment for defence forces through their tie up with international OEMs.

"Leading the way in making India self-reliant in defence MRO & manufacturing, Crown Group Defence has also opened its MRO & manufacturing facilities to international companies to partner and leverage its facilities and capabilities for setting up MRO & manufacturing base in the country, keeping abreast with the 'Make in India' strategy, thereby leading to reduced timeframes for repair and enhanced operational availability of assets." Said Cmde Rakesh Anand (Retd.), Head of Marine Division, Crown Group Defence. Talking about why International Defence OEMs have chosen Crown Group Defence to partner in India, Rear Adm Devender Sudan (Retd), Head of Aerospace division, Crown Group Defence said "Global OEMs are looking for organised players to help them maintain & service their equipment, providing quality service to their customers in India and the region, find it easy to partner with Crown Group Defence. This is because of our professional approach, the competent team with experienced defence personnel, our MRO facilities & capabilities encompassing both aviation and marine sectors. This puts Crown Group Defence in a strong position to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by partnering with foreign OEMs in expanding the MRO base in India and taking forward the Government's vision under Make in India." Speaking about their major projects, Cmde Rakesh Anand said "There is a long list but what we can share includes successful MRO jobs undertaken for India's only aircraft carrier 'INS Vikramaditya', amphibious warship 'INS Jalashwa' and various other Marine, Aerospace and Avionics projects. We are now getting into Weapon system integration activities for MR/MLU (Medium-Refit/Mid-Life Upgrade) and new construction ships; and routines on propulsion diesel engines and gas turbine generators. Towards full ship-refits, Crown Group is looking at acquisition of dry-dock facilities" At the DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Crown Group Defence is looking forward to announce its partnerships with major global OEMs in the field of Defence products to induct the latest technologies to provide manufacturing and MRO services for critical equipment in use by Indian defence forces which has till now been dependant on the foreign OEMs for critical support.