Next Education achieves another milestone; celebrates 15 years of excellence in providing new-age edtech solutions

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI/PNN): Next Education, a fastest-growing, technology-driven company revolutionizing the K-12 education sector in India, is celebrating its 15th anniversary, having achieved several milestones, and accolades over the years. The company has been providing innovative new-age teaching and learning solutions to 18,000+ schools pan-India and in UAE. Incorporated in 2007 by the IIT-duo Raveendranath Kamath and Beas Dev Ralhan, Next Education has successfully established itself as India's most comprehensive B2B SaaS-based end-to-end solutions provider for the K-12 sector. The company's mission to democratize education and drive change through technology has empowered them to launch disruptive solutions over the years. In the last one-and-a-half-decade, they have introduced a range of tailored solutions for teachers and students, including NextCurriculum, NextLabs, TeachNext, Next OS, TeachNext, and Next School

Recently, they rolled out Next 360, a comprehensive school suite that provides everything from learning management solutions, administrative aid tools, digital content, virtual labs, integrated curriculum, and technical support. Their innovative products and solutions have transformed the lives of around 10 per cent of India's private-school-going children daily. Next Education has partnered with schools based in India as well as abroad. Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education, said, "Since inception, we have envisioned building solutions that make students future-ready by instilling in them 21st-century skills. Our focus has always been on equipping students, academic institutions, and other stakeholders with best-in-class solutions. Since our inception, we have successfully scaled our offerings and provided technology-driven solutions to our partner schools, making education affordable and accessible. We plan to continue our growth momentum in the upcoming years. As of now, we are working towards further bolstering the education sector with new-age technologies."

Throughout his journey, Next Education has added multiple feathers to its cap through numerous accolades and milestones. In 2013, they were awarded the title Excellent Human Resource Management in Education Industry by National HRD Network. Again, they were honored with Best School Books Solution by the Global Learn Tech Conference and Awards in 2014 and Innovation Excellence Award in Education by ASSOCHAM in 2015. Again, they were recognized for providing tech-enabled innovative teaching-learning methods under the Best Classroom Tech Solution of 2020 by the Education Innovation Awards. Additionally, they were conferred by World Education Summit with Best Multimedia Content for K-12 Education in 2013, Innovation in teaching Pedagogy Award in 2015, and Innovation in Pre-School Pedagogy in 2016.

Next Education allows students to interact well with their lessons while providing individualized learning experiences through their AI-based academic platform with cutting-edge technological solutions like Virtual Reality, Machine Learning, and gamification. Its recently launched solution, Next 360, will grow by a staggering 400 per cent this year and is expected to grow 2X in two years. In the next few years, Next Education projects a five-fold growth. Next Education India Pvt Ltd is the country's leading comprehensive edtech solutions provider for the K-12 segment. They have a plethora of innovative products and solutions, including award-winning digital content and optimal platform solutions that drive their school partnership programs to perfection. Next Education also caters to all the academic and administrative needs of the K-12 stakeholders and provides complete academic and administrative consultancy to schools through a variety of products and services.

