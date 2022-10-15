Left Menu

Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs

The statement came in response to Friday's announcement by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed. The union wants Eurowings to lighten pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods.

Lufthansa's budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots' demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday's announcement by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.

The union wants Eurowings to lighten pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods. "The union's position eats away at the prospects of Eurowings Germany," the airline said.

A one-day strike earlier this month saw Eurowings operate at half capacity, affecting around 30,000 passengers.

