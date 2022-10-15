Left Menu

Sans Covid curbs, Delhi traders hope to register Rs 1 lakh crore business this festive season

CTI has connected with Hotel and Banquet Associations, Restaurant and Mall Associations, Cinema Associations, Shopping Center Associations, Car Dealers Associations, Makeup and Salon Associations, Tour and Travel Associations, and various market and industry associations and it has been concluded that this festival season can do business of about Rs 1 lakh crore, Brijesh Goyal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:32 IST
Sans Covid curbs, Delhi traders hope to register Rs 1 lakh crore business this festive season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traders in Delhi are hoping for a huge boost to Diwali business this time, to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, as for the first time in three years they prepare for the festival of lights sans Covid restrictions.

''This substantial inflow of funds is expected to relieve the business community from financial crisis,'' the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said. Free of the red eye of COVID-19, this Diwali is bringing huge business opportunities for traders.

CTI said, ''After two years, Diwali will be celebrated without any Covid restrictions, prompting consumers to visit markets in every city of the country, shopping.'' Chairman of the traders' body Brijesh Goyal and its president Subhash Khandelwal said they expect Rs 1 lakh crore business in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

According to a recent report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex organization of the automobile sector, the overall retail sales of automobiles grew by a whopping 57 per cent during the Navratri period, the CTI said.

''The wedding season is also starting in November... CTI has connected with Hotel and Banquet Associations, Restaurant and Mall Associations, Cinema Associations, Shopping Center Associations, Car Dealers Associations, Makeup and Salon Associations, Tour and Travel Associations, and various market and industry associations and it has been concluded that this festival season can do business of about Rs 1 lakh crore,'' Brijesh Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022