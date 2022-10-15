Two die as motorcycles collide in UP

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a collision between two motorcycles in the Rehar area here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in front of Inter College Bhagtawala, Station House Officer of Rehar police station Manoj Parmar said.

Alauddin (20) and Shekhar (19), riding their respective motorcycles, died on the spot, he said, adding two others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)