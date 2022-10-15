Left Menu

Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird strike

A flight of the newly launched carrier Akasa Air was hit by a bird on its way to Bengaluru from Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A flight of the newly launched carrier Akasa Air was hit by a bird on its way to Bengaluru from Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday. Akasa Air B737-800 aircraft VT-YAE operating flight AKJ1103 (Mumbai-Bangalore) was involved in Air turnback due to a burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust increased. However, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on No.1 Engine. The burning smell was due to bird strike, the DGCA said in a statement. According to a company's spokesperson, the affected flight safely returned back to Mumbai.

Akasa Air flight QP 1103 flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru on October 14 diverted back to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin resulting from a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded, Akasa Air spokesperson said. The aircraft was positioned for a detailed inspection. Our customer service team assisted passengers and arrangements were made to accommodate their journeys. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers, the spokesperson said.

"At Akasa Air, passenger comfort and safety is our highest priority and our crew followed all protocols as per our operating procedures," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

