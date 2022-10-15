Left Menu

Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of BJP's Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan on Oct 15

No traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, JLN Marg From Rajghat to Delhi Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate after 8 am, the advisory said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan called by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ramlila Maidan on October 15. BJP president JP Nadda along with a large number of participants and other senior leaders of the party will attend the gathering on Sunday from 10 am onwards at Ramlila Maidan, an official statement said. No traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate), roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate after 8 am, the advisory said. An exception has been made for ambulances, patients going to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant hospital and passengers going to New Delhi Railway Station).

Buses coming from north and westbound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi Road, Arambagh Road will terminate at Arambagh road and will go back via Chitragupta Road, Paharganj Chowk and DBG Road, the advisory said.

Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards the roundabout Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg. Vehicles coming from Raj Ghat and Delhi Gate side towards JLN Marg will be diverted to BSZ Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it said.

Vehicles coming from Tolstoy Marg towards Mirdard and Guru Nanak Chowk will be diverted to Barakhambha Road, it said. No one except VIPs labelled car parking will be allowed on Chaman Lal Marg. No buses, including chartered buses, will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat, it said. People are advised to avoid mentioned roads and stretches and park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, it added.

