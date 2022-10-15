Left Menu

MoU signed for disaster management

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

Drones-manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to offer training in disaster management on the use of quadcopter, the company said on Saturday.

With the signing of the agreement, the Chennai-based drone-maker would deploy the quadcopter named 'Droni' for surveillance, monitoring movements and supporting disaster management.

Garuda Aerospace, in a statement here, said the company has become the first start-up to be enlisted as a 'drone-as-a-service' partner for the NDRF.

''Garuda Aerospace has created a massive impact by deploying drones for various purposes and its unique technology has supported the NDRF officials with disaster management operations,'' said founder-CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

''This partnership will help the company meet strategic requirements and serve the nation and help achieve milestones,'' he said.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, unveiled the 'Droni' recently.

