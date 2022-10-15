Left Menu

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday.

An official on Saturday said the prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from October 16.

The Milkfed has cited increasing input cost of milk production for revising milk prices.

In August, the Milkfed had made a similar increase in milk prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

