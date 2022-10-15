Indian Bank inks pact with Ashok Leyland

Public sector Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with heavy commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd to provide easy credit to micro, small and medium enterprises for the purchase of vehicles, the bank said on Saturday.

The general manager of the bank Narendra Kumar Sharma has exchanged documents with his counterpart in Ashok Leyland Neelakantan C, said a statement from the bank.

