PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:07 IST
Ozonetel, an omni-channel customer communication platform provider, has launched a full-featured Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform on WhatsApp.

With this platform, organisations can set up complete contact centre operations using WhatsApp and lower their cost of operations, the company said in a statement.

With Ozonetel's CCaaS platform on WhatsApp, businesses can drive their end-to-end customer communication flow on a unified platform instead of managing different Artificial Intelligence, cloud telephony, and chat solutions.

''They will have access to all the contact center features required to personalise customer communications at scale, including virtual numbers, automatic call distribution, interactive chat response systems, bots, and more,'' the statement said.

**************** * BoB extends salary package to Agniveers recruited under Agnipath shceme State-owned Bank of Baroda has extended the salary package to Agniveers recruited under the Aginpath scheme for defense sector non-permanent employment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked on Saturday here at the Indian Army Headquarters, Bank of Baroda said in a release.

The MoU covers special benefits including enhanced free comprehensive personal accident insurance cover (PAI), attractive offers on debit and credit cards and a host of other offers, the bank said.

The Baroda Military Salary Package for Agniveers offers free personal accidental cover for death on duty of up to Rs 1.05 crore and off duty of Rs 90 lakh.

