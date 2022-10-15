Twenty killed in Colombian road accident, police says
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 23:37 IST
At least 20 people have been killed and 14 more were injured in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan, police said on Saturday.
Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday.
Also Read: Boxing-Colombian Quinones, 25, dead five days after knockout loss
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombian
Advertisement