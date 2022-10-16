Left Menu

IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:39 IST
IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalize their work to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Saturday.

"IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all policies", he added in a statement.

