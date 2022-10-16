Left Menu

China's Xi says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 08:01 IST
China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.

China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

