Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Karnataka

While six died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.Expressing grief about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured.It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere of Hassan district yesterday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said.

The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 PM on Saturday, they said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Expressing grief about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured.

''It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere of Hassan district yesterday. May the departed souls rest in peace,'' he tweeted.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who hails from the district, said the victims were all from the same family and were returning to their native village after visiting some holy places.

''I request the government to immediately announce appropriate compensation to the victim's family,'' he tweeted Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures were followed, officials said.

